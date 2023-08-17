Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Justin Udelhofen Sells 7,624 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of DFH stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
