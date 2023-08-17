Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Justin Udelhofen Sells 7,624 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.