Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Driven Brands news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,399. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

