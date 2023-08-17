Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

NYSE DCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.24. 26,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $644.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.35. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

