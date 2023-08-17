Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 235,384 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,384 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $139,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,979,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 1,560,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,901. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

