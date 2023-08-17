Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 26,059 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Atmos Energy worth $121,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,286,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,500,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.52. 210,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

