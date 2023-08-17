Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM stock remained flat at $28.77 during trading on Thursday. 955,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.60%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

