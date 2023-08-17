Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $166.75 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,545 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of American Tower worth $166,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,864. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $279.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

