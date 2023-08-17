Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $38.52 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.20% of Xylem worth $38,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 782,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,060 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.91. 400,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

