Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,375 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 766,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.67 and a 1 year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.