Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 400,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.70% of NiSource worth $81,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 800,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.