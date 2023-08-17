Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 2,638 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $112,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.83. 1,260,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,964. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

