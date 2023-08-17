Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 97,910 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,910 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.90% of New Jersey Resources worth $46,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

