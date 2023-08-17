Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 2,467 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $768,650.00.

NYSE:DUOL traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.61. 426,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -160.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

