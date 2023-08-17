DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 1.7% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 1,759,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

