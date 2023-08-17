Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dynatronics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of DYNT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 5,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

