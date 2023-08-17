E. Mitchell Shier Sells 10,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00.

POU traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.18. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

POU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

