E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 44,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

