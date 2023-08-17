EAC (EAC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00267070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.