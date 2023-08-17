Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ECC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

