East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.
EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $91,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
