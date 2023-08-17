eCash Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, eCash has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $501.80 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,439.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.00730127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00110644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000344 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,472,729,673,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,472,704,673,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

