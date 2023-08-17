ECN Capital Corp. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

ECN opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$639.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

