Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.28. 36,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

