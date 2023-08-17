Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,783. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

