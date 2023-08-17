Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Edesa Biotech Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,783. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edesa Biotech
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.