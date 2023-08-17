Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.