Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 370,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

