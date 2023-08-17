eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 0.9%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

