Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 310,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,712. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

