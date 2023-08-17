Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.51

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESALY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eisai in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

