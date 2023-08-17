Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EKSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 147,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,201. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ekso Bionics news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

