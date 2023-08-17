Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,195 shares of company stock valued at $446,382,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $544.78. 881,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.06. The company has a market capitalization of $517.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $552.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

