ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8.19 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $17,965.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,496.73 or 1.00060474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04209817 USD and is down -18.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,018.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.