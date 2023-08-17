Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of Embraer worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Embraer by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 888,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after buying an additional 92,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

