Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.45.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$50.81. 30,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,668. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$63.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

