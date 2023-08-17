Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

