Energi Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $95,250.25 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00039922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,592,934 coins and its circulating supply is 67,592,700 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

