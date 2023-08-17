Energy Web Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.74 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $106.74 million and approximately $843,044.96 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00007852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 47,303,943 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

