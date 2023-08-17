Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

ERF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 1,080,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

