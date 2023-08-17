Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $14,985.00 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $14,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Dan Groman sold 1,760 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $13,886.40.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dan Groman sold 2,317 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $19,277.44.

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.

Shares of ENFN opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $923.34 million, a PE ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 533,198 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 349.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 83,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 95.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

