Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $14,985.00 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $14,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Dan Groman sold 1,760 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $13,886.40.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Dan Groman sold 2,317 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $19,277.44.
- On Monday, July 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.
Enfusion Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ENFN opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $923.34 million, a PE ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ENFN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 533,198 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 349.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 83,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 95.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.