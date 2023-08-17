Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.03. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 545,264 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.62.

The company has a market cap of C$548.02 million, a PE ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.71.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

