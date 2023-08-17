Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Entain Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GMVHY opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Entain has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
