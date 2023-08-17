Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $124.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.82.

NYSE ETR traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.60. 162,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Entergy by 16,815.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

