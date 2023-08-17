Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,319,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 86,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,552. The company has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

