Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Equitable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Up 0.4 %

Equitable Announces Dividend

EQH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 528,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.