Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (AAPL, AZEK, BTBT, BURL, BWA, CG, CMPS, COIN, CSCO, DDOG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $349.00 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.