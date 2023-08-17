Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (AAPL, AZEK, BTBT, BURL, BWA, CG, CMPS, COIN, CSCO, DDOG)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $349.00 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.