Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.57

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $16.49. Escalade shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 23,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Escalade alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Escalade

Escalade Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $211.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Escalade by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 345,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 98,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Escalade by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 77,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Escalade by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.