ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. Acquires 2,500 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.