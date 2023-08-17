Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $137,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 315,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

