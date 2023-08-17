Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.09. 3,721,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $161.28 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,883,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,041,000 after buying an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

