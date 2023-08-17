Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $100.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $16.29 or 0.00057381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,395.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00265474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00730636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00535599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00110571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,486,470 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

